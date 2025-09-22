New GST rates take effect, PM Modi calls it a ‘savings festival’

The Union Government’s comprehensive overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), referred to as ‘GST 2.0’, came into effect on Monday, coinciding with the onset of Navratri. The new regime introduces a simplified tax structure, featuring reduced rates on essential goods and steeper levies on luxury and demerit items.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), described the rollout as the beginning of a ‘GST Savings Festival’, and framed it as a step towards economic self-reliance and the promotion of indigenous manufacturing.

“This Navratri is particularly special. With the GST Savings Festival, the mantra of Swadeshi (Made in India) will be further energised,” PM Modi said.

“Let us unite in our efforts towards the vision of a developed and self-reliant India.”