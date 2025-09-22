Bodoland council polls conducted peacefully with over 72% voter turnout

GUWAHATI: The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam saw a strong voter turnout during Monday’s elections to the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).
By 4:30 pm, polling had reached 72.61 per cent, with election officials optimistic that turnout would increase as more voters remained in queues. A total of 2,658,153 people, including 1,334,600 women, were eligible to vote. No untoward incidents were reported during the polling.
The BTR elections are widely regarded as a crucial precursor to next year’s Assam Assembly elections. The autonomous BTC administers five districts: Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang, Tamulpur, and Udalguri.
BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) cast his vote at the Souraguri LP School polling station in the Goibari constituency.
In a post on X, Boro stated, “The 5th BTC Elections 2025 have been successfully and peacefully completed, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all citizens of BTR for participating in this grand democratic process with such enthusiasm.”
He added, “Our journey of peace, unity, and progress will continue uninterrupted.”
The UPPL’s main rival is the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), led by Hagrama Mohilary. The BPF ruled the BTR for 17 years before being ousted in the 2020 elections by the UPPL-BJP alliance.
After casting his vote in Kokrajhar, Mohilary expressed confidence in his party’s prospects, stating, “The BPF will secure a clear majority because people have their trust and faith in our leadership.”
Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP urged voters to exercise their franchise. “Your one vote makes all the difference and is the key to a thriving and developed BTR. Vote wisely, choose wisely,” he posted on X.
In the 2020 elections, the UPPL won 12 seats, the BJP nine, and the Gana Suraksha Party one. The BPF was the single largest party with 17 seats. The Congress secured one seat, though the winning candidate later joined the BJP.
Votes will be counted on 26 September.