Bodoland council polls conducted peacefully with over 72% voter turnout

GUWAHATI: The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam saw a strong voter turnout during Monday’s elections to the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

By 4:30 pm, polling had reached 72.61 per cent, with election officials optimistic that turnout would increase as more voters remained in queues. A total of 2,658,153 people, including 1,334,600 women, were eligible to vote. No untoward incidents were reported during the polling.

The BTR elections are widely regarded as a crucial precursor to next year’s Assam Assembly elections. The autonomous BTC administers five districts: Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang, Tamulpur, and Udalguri.

BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) cast his vote at the Souraguri LP School polling station in the Goibari constituency.

In a post on X, Boro stated, “The 5th BTC Elections 2025 have been successfully and peacefully completed, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all citizens of BTR for participating in this grand democratic process with such enthusiasm.”