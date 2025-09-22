Polling underway for Bodoland council elections; no untoward incident so far

“Cast my vote for peace, unity, progress and good governance in BTR. I appeal to all citizens of BTR to come out in record numbers and exercise their fundamental right to vote,” Boro posted on X.

Hagrama Mohilary, president of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), exercised his franchise in Kokrajhar. UPPL, BPF and BJP are the three key parties.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of BJP urged voters to go out and exercise their franchise. “Your one vote makes all the difference and is the key to a thriving & developed BTR. Vote wisely, choose wisely,” he posted on X.

BTR is currently ruled by the UPPL-BJP combine. Despite being allies, they did not forge any pre-poll alliance. The BPF and the Congress also went solo.

In the 2020 elections, the UPPL had won 12 seats, the BJP nine and the Gana Suraksha Party one. The BPF was the single largest party with 17 seats. The Congress had bagged one seat, but the winning candidate later joined the BJP.

The votes will be counted on September 26.