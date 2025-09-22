Jaishankar meets Rubio in bid to stabilise India-US ties rocked by tariff hike

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York on Monday in their first in-person meeting since Washington imposed steep tariffs on key Indian exports over New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar posted on X that both sides "agreed on the importance of sustained engagement" on "priority areas", signaling a mutual intent to keep dialogue open amid rising trade and geopolitical tensions.

“Our conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern. Agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to progress on priority areas,” Jaishankar said.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and comes as India-US trade talks resume in Washington, led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. These negotiations follow a shift in tone from President Donald Trump, who recently indicated his administration was working to resolve key trade irritants with India, which still remains a work in progress.