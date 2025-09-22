'How long will you go on dragging these cases?': Time has come to decriminalise defamation, says SC

Prof. Singh denied any involvement in preparing or submitting the dossier. Her lawyer had said that the article attributed her name without verification, which sparked violent protests, including the burning of her effigy and daily demonstrations outside her office. The lawyer also claimed that the controversy led to her being isolated in academic bodies and committees, both in India and abroad, affecting her post-retirement career.

A trial court first issued summons to the portal in 2017. The Supreme Court had earlier set aside the summons and directed a reassessment after reviewing the content of the article. In January 2025, the magistrate again issued summons, which were upheld by the Delhi High Court in May 2025. The Wire then approached the Supreme Court challenging the renewed summons.

Sibal supported the bench’s observations and cited several instances, including multiple defamation cases filed against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, which had reached the apex court. The bench has tagged The Wire’s petition with a batch of similar cases including those filed by Gandhi and said it would hear the matter after Prof Singh submits her reply.

Criminal defamation remains punishable under Indian law and was upheld as constitutional by the Supreme Court in a 2016 ruling, which cited the protection of reputation under Article 21 of the Constitution. However, the remarks by the bench indicate a willingness to reconsider whether defamation cases should continue to be treated as criminal offences.

(With inputs from Online Desk)