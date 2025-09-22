Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Rubio to meet today amid tariff, H-1B visa concerns

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will hold bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York today, as both countries work to ease tensions over tariffs and visa issues.

The meeting, on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly, comes days after US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods in response to Delhi's continued imports of Russian oil, raising total levies on India to 50 per cent.

This marks Jaishankar’s first in-person meeting with Rubio since the tariff hike. The two had previously met during the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Washington in July.

Parallel to the high-level talks, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is leading a delegation to advance negotiations on a long-pending trade agreement.

A recent round of discussions with US Trade Representative officials in New Delhi was described as “positive,” with both sides agreeing to fast-track the process.

Jaishankar arrived in New York on Sunday and began his UNGA engagements with a bilateral meeting with Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa P. Lazaro.

Jaishankar will continue holding a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings throughout the week and is scheduled to deliver India’s national statement at the UNGA General Debate on September 27.

(With inputs from PTI)