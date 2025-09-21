Will Golden Visa benefit Indian HNIs?

US President Donald Trump’s latest immigration initiative, the Golden Visa, unveiled on September 19, could ease the path for Indian corporates and high networth individuals to settle in the US despite criticism that it is a pro-rich policy, say legal experts.
Entrepreneurs and businesses aiming to tap the US market can now set up operations more easily in that country.
“For businesses, it provides flexibility to bring in top talent more easily. The US Treasury benefits directly, with billions raised for debt reduction. It also promises exclusivity, prestige, and even tax advantages for high-value applicants,” said Alay Razvi, Managing Partner, Accord Juris.
Currently, US investor immigration is governed by the EB-5 visa programme, codified under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). The EB-5 programme sets strict requirements: a minimum investment, job-creation thresholds, and project eligibility, all subject to oversight by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
At the core of Trump’s initiative is the “Trump Gold Card,” offering high networth individuals a fast-tracked path to permanent residency. Applicants must pay USD 1 million, along with a USD 15,000 vetting fee.
Trump also introduced the “Trump Corporate Gold Card,” priced at USD 2 million, which allows companies hiring foreign employees to obtain expedited approvals. These corporate cards require an annual maintenance fee and undergo the same vetting and application process as individual cards, with the added flexibility for firms to apply for multiple cards.
For the ultra-wealthy, a premium option—the “Trump Platinum Card”—has been launched at USD 5 million. This tier grants up to 270 days of US residency annually without tax liability on overseas income.
“It is quite straightforward compared to EB-5, which is another route to obtaining a visa. This is less stringent in terms of requirements. It is also very flexible for corporations and, obviously, it attracts a lot of investment,” said Sameer Tapia, founder & senior partner, ALMT Legal.
Several other countries, including Greece, Portugal, and the UAE previously introduced similar golden visa schemes. Tapia explained that such programmes are typically used by countries to attract both capital and talent.
The corporate card allows companies to sponsor an employee and even transfer that sponsorship to another person without paying a new fee. Under the scheme, firms are required to commit an investment of USD 2 million for each employee they sponsor.
“For India’s rising class of entrepreneurs and global investors, this programme represents not just a visa, but a bridge to world-class education for their children, business opportunities in the world’s largest consumer market, and a sense of security in an increasingly unpredictable world,” said Jahnavi Kohli, Partner, ANB Legal.