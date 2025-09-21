Will Golden Visa benefit Indian HNIs?

US President Donald Trump’s latest immigration initiative, the Golden Visa, unveiled on September 19, could ease the path for Indian corporates and high networth individuals to settle in the US despite criticism that it is a pro-rich policy, say legal experts.

Entrepreneurs and businesses aiming to tap the US market can now set up operations more easily in that country.

“For businesses, it provides flexibility to bring in top talent more easily. The US Treasury benefits directly, with billions raised for debt reduction. It also promises exclusivity, prestige, and even tax advantages for high-value applicants,” said Alay Razvi, Managing Partner, Accord Juris.

Currently, US investor immigration is governed by the EB-5 visa programme, codified under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). The EB-5 programme sets strict requirements: a minimum investment, job-creation thresholds, and project eligibility, all subject to oversight by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

At the core of Trump’s initiative is the “Trump Gold Card,” offering high networth individuals a fast-tracked path to permanent residency. Applicants must pay USD 1 million, along with a USD 15,000 vetting fee.