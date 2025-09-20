H-1B visa hike a blunt anti-immigrant tool that threatens to cripple US innovation engine

At a time when the US is in a race with China for technological supremacy for AI, cybersecurity, and quantum computing, this policy risks undermining the innovation edge that H-1B workers help sustain in the US. Indian nationals make up over 70% of H-1B recipients. Penalising that workforce is not just economically short-sighted but diplomatically fraught.

Parallel to the H-1B fee is the rollout of the so-called “Gold Card” visa which is a fast track to permanent residency for foreigners investing $1 million or more. This juxtaposition is revealing. Where the H-1B applicant is a skilled contributor, the Gold Card applicant is a wealthy investor. One is taxed heavily, the other welcomed very swiftly. This bifurcation is more than a policy shift. It exhibits a worldview where capital outweighs merit, and where class-based preference eclipses future-facing skills-based contribution. It contradicts America’s long-standing self-image as a magnet for the world’s best and brightest, replacing it with a system that rewards those who can pay to get in.

Trump’s own record on H-1B is riddled with contradictions. While he has attacked the visa as a “cheap labour loophole,” he’s also called himself “a believer” in the programme, albeit briefly, especially when elite entrepreneurs like Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy championed its cause. This oscillation reflects a carefully-crafted deeper political calculus. The H-1B issue divides his base into Silicon Valley capitalists vs anti-immigration populists. The fee proposal attempts to split the difference, not banning the visa but bleeding it. This allows Trump to retain his pro-business credibility while appeasing protectionist factions.

But the balancing act runs the risk of alienating both the camps -- business sees it as short-sighted, and others might view it as a half-measure. There’s also the question of legality. Many critics of the move have pointed out that the current US law allows visa-related fees only to cover administrative costs, not to act as revenue generators or deterrents. The $100,000 fee could be challenged in court as exceeding executive authority. The policy also overlooks the structural reality. The US does not have enough trained domestic workers to fill high-demand roles in AI, machine learning, and advanced software engineering. Until workforce development catches up, a long-term process, foreign talent isn’t optional. It is essential.

Trump’s anti-immigrant nationalism could be rooted in a real problem -- some firms have misused H-1Bs to suppress wages or bypass domestic hiring. But the $100,000 fee is a blunt, punitive instrument that misdiagnoses the issue and threatens to cripple America's innovation engine at a critical moment. Rather than fixing the programme’s flaws, it undermines its core strengths. And in doing so, it sends a clear signal to the world’s top talent -- America may still be the land of opportunity but only if you can afford to pay the bill. Trump’s H-1B fee proposal is not just policy. It’s strategy, symbolism, and ideology rolled into one. But by conflating immigration control with economic strategy, the administration risks not only weakening US tech leadership, but also redefining what kind of immigrant, and what kind of future, it welcomes.