Travel for Diwali, weddings cancelled; panic grips Indian H-1B holders amid Trump's visa fee hike

NEW YORK/ WASHINGTON: Widespread panic, confusion and concern gripped Indians in the US on H-1B visas on Saturday hours after US President Donald Trump's order to impose a staggering USD 1,00,000 fee on the work visas, with many cancelling their plans to travel to India.

While many cancelled plans to travel at the last minute while waiting to board flights to India, several others already in India are scrambling to return amid a lack of clarity after Trump on Friday signed a proclamation to raise the H-1B visa fees, weeks before Indian professionals and their families travel to India for Diwali and other year-end holidays.

Individuals on H-1B visas, as well as those in the US tracking the news, spoke to PTI on condition of anonymity and stressed that the underlying emotion among H-1B visa holders and their families right now is that of a crazy sense of panic and worry.

There are instances where people have cancelled their travel plans as they were waiting in line to board their flights to India across US airports on Friday, the moment news came through of Trump's proclamation - restriction on entry of certain non-immigrant workers to raise the H-1B visa fee to USD 1,00,000 annually.

An individual told PTI about a person who was to travel to India for their own wedding and who has now cancelled plans amid the uncertainty this proclamation has triggered.

"This is a travel ban! Even if a person has a valid H-1B visa stamped on their passport, if they are travelling, or are on vacation, you cannot enter the US unless they have proof of the USD 1,00,000 payment. No one knows what the process is, what the fine print is. There's absolute panic," one of the individuals said.