H-1B visa fee hike: MEA says studying full impact, warns of ‘humanitarian consequences’

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday said it is closely studying the full implications of the US decision to impose a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, warning that the move could cause “humanitarian consequences” and disrupt families.
In a measured response, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H-1B programme.”
The spokesperson said that the sweeping increase in fees could affect not just the mobility of skilled talent, but also families who have long lived and worked in the US under the H-1B visa framework.
“This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families. Government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities,” he said.
Signed through a presidential proclamation, the new policy imposes a $100,000 fee per H-1B worker annually. The move is widely seen as targeting Indian professionals, who make up for 71% of H-1B recipients as per the last data
“Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness, and wealth creation in the US and India,” the spokesperson pointed out
“Policymakers will therefore assess recent steps considering mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the countries,” he said.
The government has instructed all its Missions and Posts abroad to extend full assistance to Indian nationals traveling back to the US within the next 24 hours. The move comes as panic builds among Indian H-1B visa holders, following President Trump’s new order.
The rule, valid for 12 months unless extended, has triggered a rush. Indian officials have been asked to provide round-the-clock support and documentation assistance to those travelling back to the US in the next 24 hours.