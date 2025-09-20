H-1B visa fee hike: MEA says studying full impact, warns of ‘humanitarian consequences’

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday said it is closely studying the full implications of the US decision to impose a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, warning that the move could cause “humanitarian consequences” and disrupt families.

In a measured response, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H-1B programme.”

The spokesperson said that the sweeping increase in fees could affect not just the mobility of skilled talent, but also families who have long lived and worked in the US under the H-1B visa framework.

“This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families. Government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities,” he said.