Naxalite killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

NARAYANPUR: A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Monday, police said.

The gun battle broke out in the morning at a forest in the Abhujmaad area, adjoining Maharashtra, when a team of security forces was out on a search operation, a police official said.

The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Naxalites in the area. So far, the body of a male Naxalite was recovered from the spot, and the intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, he said.