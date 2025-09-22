SC seeks Delhi Police's response on bail plea of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in 2020 Delhi riots case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Delhi Police and sought its response, after hearing the bail plea of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima and Shifa Ur Rehman and others in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

A two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice NV Anjaria -- while issuing the notice to Delhi police -- posted the matter for further hearing to October 7.

During the brief hearing on Monday, Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for many accused persons, including Imam, said they are students and had been in jail for over five years.

After hearing the submissions, the apex court said, 'We will hear the issue' and decided to hear the case on October 7, when the replies of the Delhi police will be filed in the SC.

On September 6, the former JNU student, Imam, moved the SC after the Delhi High Court rejected his bail plea.

He sought bail in the larger conspiracy case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in relation to the 2020 North East Delhi riots case.

Similarly, the former JNU student Umar Khalid on September 10 had approached the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's order rejecting his bail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case related to the alleged criminal conspiracy in the February 2020 riots in the national capital.