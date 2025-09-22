Security forces eliminate top naxal leaders in major blow to red terror: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Lauding the security forces for systematically dismantling the top leadership of the Naxals and breaking the backbone of red terror, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced a significant victory in the fight against Left-Wing Extremism (LWE).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shah said, “Today, our security forces have achieved another major victory against the Naxalites. In the Abujhmad region of Narayanpur, along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, our forces eliminated two Central Committee Member Naxal leaders – Katta Ramachandra Reddy and Kadri Satyanarayan Reddy.”

“Our security forces are systematically dismantling the top leadership of the Naxals, breaking the backbone of red terror,” he added.

According to officials, the joint operation was launched based on intelligence received by the Chhattisgarh Police. Security teams moved into the Moosfarshi forests in Abujhmad, which borders Maharashtra, where a gun battle broke out on Monday morning.

The bodies of the two male Naxalites were recovered from the site, along with an AK-47 rifle, other weapons, a large cache of explosives, Maoist propaganda material, and items for daily use. Officials stated that this seizure is likely to significantly disrupt Naxalite operations in the region and dent their morale.

Security forces had reportedly received intelligence over the past two days indicating Maoist movement in the Abujhmad region. Two separate teams, comprising personnel from the Narayanpur Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF), were deployed for the operation.