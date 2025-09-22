Two Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur as exchange of fire continues

RAIPUR: At least two cadres of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Abujhmad area of Narayanpur district, about 400 km south of Raipur, the police said on Monday.

Troops launched a search operation based on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of Maoists in the given location of Narayanpur district, close to the Maharashtra–Chhattisgarh border.

"A gunfight broke out between the security forces and the Maoists inside the forested terrain in the morning. The exchange of fire continued intermittently.

"Besides the two bodies of Naxals, security forces recovered weapons including an AK-47 rifle, explosive materials and items of daily use from the encounter site," said a senior police officer.

The recovered bodies are yet to be identified. There has been no report of any security personnel sustaining injuries in the encounter.

As the search operations are underway alongside the gun-battle, further operational details were not shared owing to the safety concerns of the personnel engaged in the anti-Maoist campaign on the ground.