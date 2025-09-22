Shun foreign goods, turn to Indian for country’s prosperity: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: AMID persisting concerns over souring trade ties with the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to shun foreign products and instead use swadeshi (made-in-India) goods to boost India’s growth. A massive swadeshi push, along with the GST reforms that kick in from Monday, will accelerate India’s growth story, he said.

“Today, knowingly or unknowingly, many foreign things have become a part of our daily lives, and we are not even aware of it. We do not even know whether the comb in our pocket is foreign or Indian. We will have to get rid of these also. We should buy goods that are made in India, in which the hard work of our youth, the sweat of our sons and daughters are involved,” Modi said in his address to the nation on the eve of the auspicious Navaratri.

The PM’s speech comes amid inconclusive trade talks with the US and a day after Washington introduced an unprecedented $100,000 fee for H-1B visas.