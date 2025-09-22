Shun foreign goods, turn to Indian for country’s prosperity: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: AMID persisting concerns over souring trade ties with the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to shun foreign products and instead use swadeshi (made-in-India) goods to boost India’s growth. A massive swadeshi push, along with the GST reforms that kick in from Monday, will accelerate India’s growth story, he said.
“Today, knowingly or unknowingly, many foreign things have become a part of our daily lives, and we are not even aware of it. We do not even know whether the comb in our pocket is foreign or Indian. We will have to get rid of these also. We should buy goods that are made in India, in which the hard work of our youth, the sweat of our sons and daughters are involved,” Modi said in his address to the nation on the eve of the auspicious Navaratri.
The PM’s speech comes amid inconclusive trade talks with the US and a day after Washington introduced an unprecedented $100,000 fee for H-1B visas.
Modi said homes and shops should become ‘symbols of swadeshi’, adding that it is a big step for aatmanirbhar Bharat. “Every shop has to be decorated with swadeshi products. Say with pride that this is Swadeshi, say with pride, I buy Swadeshi, I also sell Swadeshi goods… this should become the attitude of every Indian,” he said.
Urging states to create a conductive atmosphere for investment, he said India can be self-reliant only if the states and the Centre work together.
With the new, reduced GST rates coming into effect on Monday, Modi said the reforms will enhance people’s savings and give further momentum to the Swadeshi pitch.
Noting that everyday essentials are more affordable under the revised tax structure, he termed the GST reforms bachat utsav (savings festival), adding that that each and everyone stands to benefit.
Recalling that India took its first steps towards GST reforms in 2017, Modi highlighted that for decades, citizens and traders were entangled in a complex web of taxes. “But now One Nation One Tax has been made through GST,” he added.