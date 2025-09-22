Supreme Court rejects Tamil Nadu govt’s plea to install Karunanidhi statue using public funds

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the Tamil Nadu government cannot use public money for the glorification of former leaders, rejecting its plea to install a statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in Tirunelveli district.

“It is not permitted. Why are you using public funds for glorifying your former leaders?” observed a two-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Prashant Kumar Mishra in its order.

The state government had sought permission to install a bronze statue and name board of the late leader near the public arch entrance of the Valliyoor Daily Vegetable Market, located on the Main Road in Tirunelveli district. However, the apex court dismissed the plea, upholding an earlier order of the Madras High Court that had denied permission for the installation.

While refusing to allow the use of public funds for the statue, the Supreme Court asked the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw its Special Leave Petition (SLP) so it could approach the High Court for appropriate relief, if necessary.