Supreme Court rejects Tamil Nadu govt’s plea to install Karunanidhi statue using public funds

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the Tamil Nadu government cannot use public money for the glorification of former leaders, rejecting its plea to install a statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in Tirunelveli district.
“It is not permitted. Why are you using public funds for glorifying your former leaders?” observed a two-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Prashant Kumar Mishra in its order.
The state government had sought permission to install a bronze statue and name board of the late leader near the public arch entrance of the Valliyoor Daily Vegetable Market, located on the Main Road in Tirunelveli district. However, the apex court dismissed the plea, upholding an earlier order of the Madras High Court that had denied permission for the installation.
While refusing to allow the use of public funds for the statue, the Supreme Court asked the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw its Special Leave Petition (SLP) so it could approach the High Court for appropriate relief, if necessary.
Senior advocate P. Wilson, appearing for the state, requested the bench to clarify whether the arch, which was not specifically challenged, could still be permitted. The court, however, declined to entertain the submission and dismissed the appeal.
The Madras High Court, in its earlier ruling, had held that the state government cannot issue orders granting permission to install statues in public places. It noted that such installations often cause traffic congestion and other inconveniences to the public.
“On account of heavy traffic congestion and other mitigating factors, the general public are put to hardship in the event of granting such permission to erect statues in public places. The rights of the citizens, in all respects under the Constitution, are to be protected by the State. When the Supreme Court has passed an order not to grant any permission to install statues in public places, the State Government cannot pass any orders granting any such permission,” the High Court had stated.
The Tamil Nadu government subsequently moved the Supreme Court by filing an SLP to challenge the High Court’s decision, which has now been dismissed.