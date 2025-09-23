Ayodhya Mosque plan rejected by development authority in absence of NoCs

LUCKNOW: The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has rejected the plan submitted for the construction of a mosque in Dhannipur village in Ayodhya, citing non-receipt of no-objection certificates from government departments.

Following the Ayodhya Verdict delivered by the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, five acres of land were allotted to the State Sunni Central Waqf Board in Dhannipur village of Sohawal tehsil of Ayodhya district. The plot is situated 25 kilometres away from the proper Ayodhya town.

Subsequently, on August 3, 2020, then District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha transferred possession of the land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board.

The Mosque trust then applied for the approval of the plan of the mosque and other facilities on June 23, 2021, to the Ayodhya Development Authority. However, with plan of action has happened since then.