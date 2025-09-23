Ayodhya Mosque plan rejected by development authority in absence of NoCs

LUCKNOW: The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has rejected the plan submitted for the construction of a mosque in Dhannipur village in Ayodhya, citing non-receipt of no-objection certificates from government departments.
Following the Ayodhya Verdict delivered by the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, five acres of land were allotted to the State Sunni Central Waqf Board in Dhannipur village of Sohawal tehsil of Ayodhya district. The plot is situated 25 kilometres away from the proper Ayodhya town.
Subsequently, on August 3, 2020, then District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha transferred possession of the land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board.
The Mosque trust then applied for the approval of the plan of the mosque and other facilities on June 23, 2021, to the Ayodhya Development Authority. However, with plan of action has happened since then.
In the RTI reply, filed by a journalist, dated September 16, 2025 through letter number 3847, the Ayodhya Development Authority informed that due to non-receipt of no-objection certificates from various government departments, including Public Works Department, Pollution, Civil Aviation, Irrigation, Revenue, Municipal Corporation, District Magistrate and Fire Service, the Authority had rejected the Mosque trust's application. In the RTI reply, the Authority also informed that the Masjid Trust had paid the amount of Rs 4,02,628 as application and scrutiny fees.
However, reacting to the rejection of the mosque plan by the ADA, Mosque Trust Secretary Athar Husain said that the Supreme Court had mandated the land for the Mosque and the Uttar Pradesh government allotted the plot. “I am not able to fathom the fact that why the government departments have not given no-objection and why the Authority has rejected the Mosque's plan."
"However, during the site inspection, the fire department had raised certain objections related to the width of the approach road," said Husain, adding that apart from the Fire Department's objection over NOC, he did not have any idea about the objections of other departments.