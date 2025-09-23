Srinagar Diary | Twin girls invite PM to visit flood-hit Kashmir

In a heartfelt appeal, 8-year-old twin sisters Zainab and Zaiba from Kokernag in Anantnag district have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Kashmir. In a 1.41-minute video that went viral on social media, the girls said, “Kashmir is a beautiful place. Had PM Modi come, Kashmir’s splendour would have increased further.” They wished he could visit during winter to see the Valley covered in snow. Speaking with BJP leader Ravindra Raina, they urged the Prime Minister to meet people and witness recent flood damage. “Our bridge was washed away, apple growers suffered heavy losses,” they said, requesting cold storage for fruits.

Railway parcel trains carry 5.42L apple boxes

Apple growers in Kashmir have found relief as 5,42,699 apple boxes were transported to Delhi by 19 trains since September 11. Daily parcel trains, with a capacity of 180 tonnes, are now running from Budgam, Anantnag, and Baramulla, providing a dependable alternative to the Srinagar-Jammu highway, which was closed for over a fortnight. Losses to fruit growers and traders are estimated at nearly Rs 1,000 crore. Bashir Ahmad Bashir, president of the Kashmir Fruit Growers and Dealers Union, said, “The parcel train will provide alternatives to ferry produce to markets outside Kashmir quickly and in good condition.”