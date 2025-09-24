Chhattisgarh EOW arrests Chaitanya Baghel after HC denies pre-arrest bail in multi-crore liquor scam

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh State Bureau for Investigation of Economic Offences (EOW) on Wednesday arrested Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, following the High Court’s refusal to grant him pre-arrest bail.

Earlier, the EOW had presented a production warrant before the special court in Raipur, seeking custody of Chaitanya for interrogation in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

Chaitanya was produced before the court on Wednesday and has been remanded to EOW custody until 6 October.

After the High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, the Raipur special court also refused to grant any relief.

On 15 September, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its fifth supplementary charge-sheet, spanning 7,000 pages, against Chaitanya in the special court as part of the ongoing investigation into the multi-crore liquor scam.

Chaitanya was earlier arrested by the ED on 18 July from his residence in Bhilai.

The ED has identified him as the “ultimate authority and controller” of the “liquor syndicate” that began operations in 2019 during the tenure of Congress CM Bhupesh Baghel.