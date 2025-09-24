Chhattisgarh EOW arrests Chaitanya Baghel after HC denies pre-arrest bail in multi-crore liquor scam

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh State Bureau for Investigation of Economic Offences (EOW) on Wednesday arrested Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, following the High Court’s refusal to grant him pre-arrest bail.
Earlier, the EOW had presented a production warrant before the special court in Raipur, seeking custody of Chaitanya for interrogation in connection with the alleged liquor scam.
Chaitanya was produced before the court on Wednesday and has been remanded to EOW custody until 6 October.
After the High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, the Raipur special court also refused to grant any relief.
On 15 September, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its fifth supplementary charge-sheet, spanning 7,000 pages, against Chaitanya in the special court as part of the ongoing investigation into the multi-crore liquor scam.
Chaitanya was earlier arrested by the ED on 18 July from his residence in Bhilai.
The ED has identified him as the “ultimate authority and controller” of the “liquor syndicate” that began operations in 2019 during the tenure of Congress CM Bhupesh Baghel.
According to the ED’s charge-sheet, two co-accused, former IAS officer Anil Tuteja and Anwar Dhebar, were designated as the front figures responsible for managing the operational and administrative aspects of the syndicate.
The federal probe agency has alleged Chaitanya’s key involvement in laundering over Rs 1,000 crore in proceeds from the excise scam. He is said to have played an “authoritative decisive role in handling funds,” acting as the apex figure in the group to promote a common interest.
Chaitanya is also alleged to have been a major beneficiary of the illegal revenue generated by the liquor syndicate, which operated in coordination with businessmen and political figures.
In addition to the ED, the EOW has registered a case and is conducting a parallel investigation into the liquor scam. Earlier this year, the state agency filed a charge-sheet against 22 excise officials and six-time Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma in connection with the case.