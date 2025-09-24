Garba row in MP: Muslim clerics urge youth to avoid Garba amid rising calls for ban on non-Hindus

BHOPAL: Amid growing demands from Hindu outfits and several BJP leaders to ban the entry of Muslims into Garba venues across Madhya Pradesh, at least two prominent Muslim religious leaders have urged youths from their community to refrain from attending the Hindu festival events.

In Ratlam, one of the most communally sensitive cities in western MP, Shahar Qazi Maulavi Sayyed Quazi Ahmad Ali issued a written appeal urging Muslim elders to dissuade youngsters, both boys and girls, from attending Garba events. He stated that doing so may hurt the sentiments of the Hindu organisers and is not in accordance with Islamic principles.

“Navratri and Garba are integral Hindu festivals, and many organisers don’t want Muslims to attend. To maintain communal harmony, Muslim families should ensure their youth do not participate, especially as such celebrations are not aligned with our religious beliefs,” Ali said.

A similar appeal was made in Bhopal by the Shahar Naib Qazi, Maulana Ali Qadar. He stated that Garba is strictly a Hindu cultural and religious practice, and even suggested legal measures to prohibit non-Hindus, including Muslim schoolgirls, from participating in the events.

“If any Muslim is seen participating in Garba, authorities should stop them. Participation in events involving idol worship is not permissible in Islam,” Qadar said. He also backed the statement made by BJP MP and former Bhopal mayor Alok Sharma, who recently called for banning non-Hindus from entering Garba pandals.