Ladakh feels betrayed without promise of statehood, imagine how J&K feels: CM Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR: Reacting to the violence in Ladakh in which at least four people were killed and 80 injured in clashes between protesters and security personnel on Wednesday, political leaders in Kashmir have drawn parallels with the situation in the Valley.
“Ladakh wasn’t even promised statehood, they celebrated UT status in 2019 & they feel betrayed & angry. Now try to imagine how betrayed & disappointed we in J&K feel when the promise of statehood to J&K remains unfulfilled even though we have gone about demanding it democratically, peacefully & responsibly,” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on X.
The violence broke out in Leh district of Ladakh amid protests demanding statehood and 6th Schedule status for the Union territory.
“It’s time the government of India undertakes a sincere and thorough appraisal of what has truly changed since 2019. This video isn’t from the Kashmir Valley considered the epicentre of unrest but from the heart of Ladakh, where angry protesters have set police vehicles and a BJP office on fire,” another former CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said.
“Leh, a region long known for its peaceful and measured protests, is now witnessing a disturbing shift toward violent demonstrations. People seem to have lost patience , feel betrayed, insecure, and let down by unfulfilled promises. It is imperative that the government move beyond day to day crisis management and address the root causes of this discontent urgently and transparently,” Mehbooba posted on X.
"The core concerns whether in Jammu and Kashmir or in Ladakh have always centered around dignity, rights, and the protection of land, jobs, and resources, including the demand for special status. Even in Ladakh today, people are openly expressing their discontent, driven by a fear of losing control over their land, livelihoods, and identity,” she said.
The ruling NC firebrand leader and MP Aga Ruhullah said, “When people speak for their rights and express their legitimate aspirations democratically and if the people in power turn deaf ears to them in arrogance, the circumstances push those people to a corner where they are left with only one option, and that is a push back.
“The situation in Ladakh is an illustration of how BJP has defeated the democracy and democratic values in this country and pushed people to a corner. This should also serve as a reminder that silence or patient persuasion is not surrender. I hope peace prevails in Ladakh and people are heard,” the MP posted on X.
Shia leader and Peoples Conference general secretary Imran Ansari in a post on X said, “To my brothers & sisters in #Ladakh, your concerns & aspirations are understood, & I have no doubt they will find a way forward (sic)."
He added, “The people of Ladakh have always been known for their discipline, unity & non-violent nature, and that spirit must continue to guide this movement. Violence will only weaken a just cause and silence the very voice you want heard. The real strength lies in patience, dialogue and peaceful struggle, it may be a longer road, but it is the only one that ensures dignity, justice and lasting respect.”