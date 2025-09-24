Ladakh feels betrayed without promise of statehood, imagine how J&K feels: CM Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR: Reacting to the violence in Ladakh in which at least four people were killed and 80 injured in clashes between protesters and security personnel on Wednesday, political leaders in Kashmir have drawn parallels with the situation in the Valley.

“Ladakh wasn’t even promised statehood, they celebrated UT status in 2019 & they feel betrayed & angry. Now try to imagine how betrayed & disappointed we in J&K feel when the promise of statehood to J&K remains unfulfilled even though we have gone about demanding it democratically, peacefully & responsibly,” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on X.

The violence broke out in Leh district of Ladakh amid protests demanding statehood and 6th Schedule status for the Union territory.

“It’s time the government of India undertakes a sincere and thorough appraisal of what has truly changed since 2019. This video isn’t from the Kashmir Valley considered the epicentre of unrest but from the heart of Ladakh, where angry protesters have set police vehicles and a BJP office on fire,” another former CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said.

“Leh, a region long known for its peaceful and measured protests, is now witnessing a disturbing shift toward violent demonstrations. People seem to have lost patience , feel betrayed, insecure, and let down by unfulfilled promises. It is imperative that the government move beyond day to day crisis management and address the root causes of this discontent urgently and transparently,” Mehbooba posted on X.