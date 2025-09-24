UP traders, consumers to gain the most from GST reforms: CM Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Claiming that the ‘Next Gen GST Reform’, implemented on the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, had infused fresh momentum into the market, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that the reduction in GST rates was providing significant benefits to consumers, traders, and entrepreneurs.

“While offering direct relief to the public, the reform is also set to strengthen the market and generate new avenues of employment," he said while emphasising that as India’s state with one of the largest consumer markets, Uttar Pradesh’s traders and consumers stood to gain the most from those reforms.

While interacting with media persons at Universal Book Depot in posh Hazratganj market, the CM said: "GST has been reduced to zero on notebooks, pencils, and other educational materials, while most essential household items now fall under the 0% or 5% tax slab. Additionally, 33 life-saving medicines have been fully exempted from GST.”

Increased market consumption, he noted, was driving higher production, benefiting traders and entrepreneurs, and creating fresh employment opportunities for the youth.