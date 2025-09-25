CBI launches probe into Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk's institution over alleged FCRA violation

Wangchuk said the matters the complaint refers to were service agreements with taxes duly paid to the government. They pertained to India exporting knowledge to the United Nations, Swiss University and an Italian organisation, he said.

"It was a very dignified assignment. They saw it and they were convinced. They understood it is not helping them, so they began asking for accounts outside that period. Their mandate was to check for accounts during 2022-24, but they started asking for accounts of 2021 and 2020. Then they went to our school asking for various documents outside their mandate period and a school outside the complaint's purview," Wangchuk alleged.

Both these schools give free education to needy young students. In HIAL, students are paid stipend for their work on various projects, he said.

"The CBI officers are still camping in Ladakh and rigorously going through records," Wangchuk said, adding that they have not questioned him.

The activist said first, the local police filed a sedition case against him. This was followed by an order taking back the land given for HIAL, citing that the lease amount was not paid.

"Everyone knows, we have documents to show. The government had almost been apologetic in saying that their lease policy is not formed and hence it cannot take fee. It said 'please bear with us and continue constructions'," he claimed.

Wangchuk alleged that this was followed by the CBI action and income tax summons. "The funny part is, Ladakh is one place where there is no tax. Yet I voluntarily pay taxes, and I get summons. Then they resurrected a four-year-old complaint that labourers were not paid properly. It is guns blazing from all sides on us," he alleged.

Wangchuk had started a hunger strike on September 10, pressing for Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth schedule and for statehood.

The cold desert region witnessed the worst violence since 1989 on Wednesday, when groups of youths indulged in arson and vandalism, targeting the BJP headquarters and the Hill Council, and set ablaze vehicles.

Police and paramilitary forces had to lob teargas shells to bring the situation under control, officials said.