Custodial death case: SC raps MP govt, CBI for delay in suspension of absconding MP policemen

The CBI lawyer submitted that efforts have been made to trace the financial transactions of the police officials and even their vehicles were being tracked on highway tolls.

He said the social media accounts have been scrutinised and a cash reward has also been announced but no fruitful result has emerged.

The bench asked the CBI lawyer about anticipatory bail hearing of the police officials.

"Have you gone and spoken to the advocate who appeared for him? Wasn't the state involved in the anticipatory bail? What did the government pleader advise? They could have arrested him.

"This is contempt of Supreme Court order by the state of Madhya Pradesh. Officers are not coming on duty for so many months and you keep silent? the bench said.

The top court said the status report by the CBI is not satisfactory and asked the respondents to appear before it tomorrow.

"There was no such order that only CBI can arrest. If an officer of your government is involved you cannot wash your hands of it," the bench told the lawyer appearing for the state government.

The apex court posted the matter for hearing on Friday and asked the counsel appearing for the state government and the home secretary to come with an explanation.

On Tuesday, the bench had chided the CBI for not arresting the absconding police officials.

It had directed the CBI to arrest the two accused policemen within a month while cautioning the agency that it won't be spared if anything happened to the victim's uncle who was the sole eyewitness in the case and currently in judicial custody.

"We will only say your helplessness appears to be the garb of protection. This can't go on like this.

Despite a Supreme Court express order you are unable to act You are pleading helplessness. They are absconding, proclamation is there and yet you can't trace and arrest them.

Please don't plead helplessness," Justice Nagarathna had told the CBI counsel.