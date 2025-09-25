D Raja re-elected CPI General Secretary amid age limit exemption row

NEW DELHI: Veteran Left leader D Raja has been re-elected as General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) for a consecutive term, following an exemption from the party’s age limit rule for members of the national secretariat. However, the Kerala unit of the party registered its opposition to this relaxation.

Raja, who became the first Dalit leader to head a communist party in India, was initially appointed in 2019 following the retirement of Sudhakar Reddy. He was re-elected at the Party Congress held in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, in 2022.

Sources revealed that although there were heated exchanges regarding the age cap, consensus was eventually reached to relax the 75-year age limit in Raja’s case.

“The party constitution allows for a 75-year age limit. Raja was re-elected due to his popularity, experience, and strong rapport with leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. His continued leadership was also seen as crucial in light of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu,” party leaders said.