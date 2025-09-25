Day after DGP’s 'Maoists will not see the dawn of 2026' warning, 10 cadres surrender in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Ten members of the CPI (Maoist), including four women, surrendered before Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta in Chaibasa on Thursday during a mass surrender programme organised by the state police and the CRPF under the Jharkhand government’s Maoist surrender and rehabilitation policy.

The surrender came a day after Gupta, speaking in Gumla, said Maoists would “not be able to see the dawn of 2026” and appealed to them to lay down arms. Officials said the cadres were reportedly influenced by the government’s rehabilitation policy in their decision to surrender.

The surrendered members include CPI (Maoist) area committee member Rando Boipai alias Kranti Boipai, Gardi Koda, John alias Johan Purti, Nirso Sidu alias Asha, Ghonor Devgam, Gomeya Koda alias Tarzan, Kaira Koda, Kairi Kayam alias Gulanchi, Savitri Gope alias Muturi alias Football, and Pradeep Singh Munda. Six of the surrendered cadres are men and four are women.

Officials noted that Maoist activity is now largely limited to the Saranda forests, where a handful of cadres are reportedly hiding and have planted thousands of IEDs. Security forces face challenges in the area due to these explosives.