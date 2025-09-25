Elephant-calf rescued from 25-foot deep well in Jharkhand

RANCHI: An elephant and its calf, which had fallen into a 25-foot deep well while crossing farmland in Ramgarh on Thursday morning, were safely rescued by forest officials. After over two hours of effort, the pair were freed with the help of a JCB machine, allowing them to walk back into the jungle.

“It took us around two hours to rescue the elephant and its calf by creating a slope down to the bottom of the well with the help of a JCB machine. Finally, the elephant and its calf were rescued and led back into the jungle,” said Ramgarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Nitish Kumar.

The DFO added that the elephant and calf might have separated from a herd of 42 wild elephants roaming the region for the past few weeks. The herd has since moved to Bokaro after crossing Ramgarh’s borders, he said.

“Now, efforts will be made to reunite this elephant and its calf with the herd,” the DFO stated.