PMLA Appellate Tribunal orders immediate release of seized BMW X7 in Hemant Soren land scam case

NEW DELHI: In a significant decision on Thursday, the Appellate Tribunal constituted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), presided over by Member Shri V. Anandarajan, issued a directive to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to release a BMW X7 luxury vehicle seized from the Delhi residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The seizure, executed on January 29, 2024, was part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged land scam linked to money laundering involving CM Soren, as he maintained that the said high end luxury car was neither belong to him nor he or his family members used it.

The Tribunal’s order, with its detailed reasoning still pending, mandates the release of the vehicle within six weeks, while preserving the ED’s right to take further action if new evidence linking the car to the case emerges.

This ruling marks a significant development in a high-profile case that has drawn considerable attention due to its political and legal implications.

The BMW X7 -- at a price tag of Rs 1.30 crore -- in question was seized on January 29, 2024 during a raid conducted by the ED at Soren’s Delhi residence as part of an investigation under the PMLA, centered on allegations of a land scam in Jharkhand.