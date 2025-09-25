SC directs NTK leader Seeman, actor to apologise to each other

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday told Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief-coordinator Seeman, and an actor, who had filed a case against him in 2011 for raping her on the false promise of marriage, to apologise to each other.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan—after hearing Seeman’s plea challenging a Madras High Court order refusing to quash the case against him —directed Seeman and the actor not to make any statements on the media or social media regarding the case. “Put an end to all this. You both withdraw all the allegations,” the bench said.

The Madras High Court had earlier directed police to complete the investigation and file a final report. The complainant had alleged that she was in a relationship with Seeman between 2007 and 2011 on the assurance of marriage, but he married someone else. “I was sexually exploited and emotionally manipulated during that period,” the complainant had alleged.

On September 12, the apex court had asked Seeman to tender an unconditional apology to the actor.

Seeman, who leads the Naam Tamilar Katchi party (NTK), is facing charges for various offences including rape, criminal intimidation and cheating under IPC, along with Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.