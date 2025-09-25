Sonia Gandhi slams Modi government's 'muted' stance on Palestine, urges India to show leadership

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi slammed the Modi government for its 'profound silence' on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, calling it a 'complete abdication of humanity and morality.'

In a strongly worded opinion piece titled 'India’s muted voice, its detachment with Palestine' published in The Hindu, Gandhi urged India to reclaim its historical leadership on the issue, saying the country must rise above 'personalised diplomacy' and reassert its commitment to justice, human rights, and international law.

“The government’s response appears driven more by the personal friendship between Prime Minister Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu than by India’s constitutional values or strategic interests,” she wrote.

“This style of diplomacy is untenable and cannot dictate foreign policy.”

This marks the third time Gandhi has publicly criticised the Modi government's approach to the Gaza crisis since the October 2023 Hamas-Israel conflict erupted.

She noted that over 55,000 Palestinians, including 17,000 children, have been killed in the Israeli offensive, calling it “nothing less than genocidal.”