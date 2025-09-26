Congress terms Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk's arrest 'unwarranted'

Mir said the Ladakh administration has mishandled the situation and should take its responsibility.

"It was the NDA government that gave him permission for (receiving) foreign funding. Now, they have revoked it to show as if it was the previous government that gave it and they have revoked it. This is the total mishandling of the Ladakh situation. They should take responsibility," he added.

The Dooru MLA said the people of Ladakh want their political empowerment through a UT with assembly status and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

"The people of Ladakh have always been peace loving, they have never supported violence," he said.

To a question about the BJP blaming Congress for violence, Mir said the party and the councillor who has been accused by the BJP have challenged that narrative in clear cut terms.

"The councillor has stated that the photo is not his. He has not been a part of the violence even as two of his close relatives died," Mir said, adding the BJP is trying to cover up its failure.