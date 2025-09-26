Goodbye MiG-21: IAF bids aideu to legendary fighter jet after six decades

Marking the end of an era, the Indian Air Force (IAF) formally decommissioned its legendary MiG-21 fighter jets at a grand ceremony held at the Chandigarh Air Force Station on Friday.
Inducted in the early 1960s, the MiG-21 was the IAF’s first supersonic jet and played a pivotal role in ushering the force into the jet age.
After more than six decades of distinguished service, the last of the MiG-21s, from No. 23 Squadron, famously known as the "Panthers", were given an emotional farewell. The event drew several high-profile attendees, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and former Air Chiefs SP Tyagi and B S Dhanoa. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and other serving personnel were also present.
In a symbolic final tribute, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh took to the skies in the last sortie of the squadron, flying under the call sign 'Badal 3'.
The ceremony featured a captivating skydiving display by the IAF's elite 'Akash Ganga' team, who jumped from an altitude of 8,000 feet.
This was followed by a powerful aerial performance by MiG-21s in their final formations: the three-aircraft ‘Badal’ and the four-aircraft ‘Panther’. The flypast was complemented by a precision drill by the Air Warrior team and an aerial salute to the retiring aircraft.
The IAF's renowned Surya Kiran aerobatic team added to the spectacle with their trademark high-speed maneuvers and aerobatics, drawing loud cheers from the assembled audience.
In a tribute posted on X, the IAF paid homage to the jet that shaped generations of fighter pilots: "Six decades of service, countless tales of courage, a warhorse that carried the pride of a nation into the skies."
Over the years, the IAF inducted more than 870 MiG-21s, making it one of the largest operators of the Soviet-origin aircraft.
The fighter played key roles in the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan, the 1999 Kargil conflict, and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes.
However, the aircraft’s long service history was also marred by numerous crashes, raising concerns about the safety of the ageing fleet in recent decades. Despite that, the MiG-21 remained a symbol of India’s aerial strength for generations.
(With inputs from PTI)