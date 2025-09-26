Goodbye MiG-21: IAF bids aideu to legendary fighter jet after six decades

Marking the end of an era, the Indian Air Force (IAF) formally decommissioned its legendary MiG-21 fighter jets at a grand ceremony held at the Chandigarh Air Force Station on Friday.

Inducted in the early 1960s, the MiG-21 was the IAF’s first supersonic jet and played a pivotal role in ushering the force into the jet age.

After more than six decades of distinguished service, the last of the MiG-21s, from No. 23 Squadron, famously known as the "Panthers", were given an emotional farewell. The event drew several high-profile attendees, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and former Air Chiefs SP Tyagi and B S Dhanoa. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and other serving personnel were also present.

In a symbolic final tribute, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh took to the skies in the last sortie of the squadron, flying under the call sign 'Badal 3'.

The ceremony featured a captivating skydiving display by the IAF's elite 'Akash Ganga' team, who jumped from an altitude of 8,000 feet.