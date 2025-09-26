'MiG-21 gave IAF wings it never had before': Veteran pilots hail​ fighter jet's legacy

"When the MiG-21 came to us, the first type that came to us was the Type-74, there were no trainers at that time. The first solo was on MiG-21 itself. Difficulty was that not only there was no trainer, no simulator, but also in the entire cockpit, nothing was written in English, it was all in Russian," he recalls with a whiff of nostalgia.

The veteran air warrior said the speed measurement unit for them also suddenly changed from "knots to km/hr" and it too was a challenge as pilots were "used to knots".

"So, in the first solo, you are mostly lost, until you came back, and didn't know how to manage it," he said.

The former top IAF officer, who served as the Chief of the Air Staff from December 1998 to December 2001, also shared that "in MiG-21, we were all flying in spacesuits, believe it or not".

Astronaut Yuri Gagarin, when he went up in space, had the same pressure suit and pressure helmet for the first solo, he said, recalling, "We could hardly move our neck from one side to another."

Tipnis was among the six former IAF chiefs, others being S Krishnaswamy, S P Tyagi, P V Naik, B S Dhanoa and R K S Bhadauria, who attended Friday's ceremony in Chandigarh, where the iconic aircraft was first inducted over six decades ago.

Having been part of the major share of the aircraft in IAF's inventory for a long time, several of these Russian-origin fighter jets have been involved in crashes and resulting loss of lives in the past, prompting some to describe these legacy platforms as 'flying coffins'.