India hits back at Turkish President's remarks on Kashmir, reaffirms support for Cyprus under UN framework

NEW DELHI: India on Friday rejected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s comments on Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly and asserted that there is no role for third-party mediation on the issue.
In a diplomatic response, India also reaffirmed its support for a UN-based resolution to the Cyprus issue which is a longstanding territorial conflict involving Turkey.
Cyprus has faced decades-long tensions with Turkey since 1974, when a Greek-backed coup aimed to unite the island with Greece prompted a Turkish military invasion. Although Cyprus’s legitimate government was restored, Turkish forces remained, and the island’s northeast later declared itself the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus which is a breakaway entity recognised only by Turkey.
Speaking at the UN General Assembly President Erdogan said Turkey was “pleased” with the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and urged for the Kashmir issue to be resolved “on the basis of UN resolutions.”
This was not Erdogan’s first foray into the matter, he had previously voiced similar views during a visit to Islamabad, drawing strong objections from New Delhi.
“We reject such objectionable comments on matters that are internal to India,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
“Our position on Kashmir has been completely clear for the past 10 years — there is no change. There is also no need for any third-party mediation on issues between India and Pakistan,” he added, confirming that a formal protest had been lodged with the Turkish ambassador.
In what is being seen as a diplomatic tit-for-tat, India used the sidelines of the UNGA to reiterate its backing for Cyprus, which has been partially occupied by Turkey since 1974.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos in New York and reaffirmed New Delhi’s commitment to resolving the Cyprus issue within the framework of the United Nations.
“Reaffirmed support for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Cyprus Question in accordance with the agreed UN framework and the relevant UNSC resolutions,” Jaishankar posted on X.
Answering a question on the forthcoming parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said: “On the parliamentary elections scheduled to be held in February 2026 in Bangladesh, we have repeatedly underlined our expectation of a smooth and peaceful democratic transition through free, fair, credible and inclusive elections in the country.”