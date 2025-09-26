India hits back at Turkish President's remarks on Kashmir, reaffirms support for Cyprus under UN framework

NEW DELHI: India on Friday rejected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s comments on Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly and asserted that there is no role for third-party mediation on the issue.

In a diplomatic response, India also reaffirmed its support for a UN-based resolution to the Cyprus issue which is a longstanding territorial conflict involving Turkey.

Cyprus has faced decades-long tensions with Turkey since 1974, when a Greek-backed coup aimed to unite the island with Greece prompted a Turkish military invasion. Although Cyprus’s legitimate government was restored, Turkish forces remained, and the island’s northeast later declared itself the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus which is a breakaway entity recognised only by Turkey.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly President Erdogan said Turkey was “pleased” with the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and urged for the Kashmir issue to be resolved “on the basis of UN resolutions.”

This was not Erdogan’s first foray into the matter, he had previously voiced similar views during a visit to Islamabad, drawing strong objections from New Delhi.

“We reject such objectionable comments on matters that are internal to India,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.