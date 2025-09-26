Pakistan PM and Army chief meet Donald Trump at White House; discuss regional security, other issues

NEW YORK/ISLAMABAD: US President Donald Trump met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House, where they discussed regional security, counter-terrorism cooperation and other issues.

Shehbaz, the first Pakistani prime minister to visit the White House in six years, described Trump as a "man of peace" for his "sincere efforts" to end conflicts around the globe and lauded his "courageous and decisive" leadership in facilitating a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, according to a statement from the PM Office.

In July 2019, then-prime minister Imran Khan travelled to Washington and met President Trump, who had accused Pakistan of lying and deceiving the US while receiving billions in aid.

Trump had previously said Pakistan offers a "safe haven" to terrorists.

Trump's successor, President Joe Biden, had completely ignored Pakistan during his tenure and never even talked to any of the prime ministers on the phone, let alone inviting them to the White House.

However, since President Trump took office in January for a second term, there has been a dramatic and unexpected shift in the Pakistan-US relationship.