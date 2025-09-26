India, US agree to continue negotiations for early trade deal completion: Commerce Ministry

India and the US have agreed to continue talks aimed at swiftly finalizing a mutually beneficial trade agreement, the Commerce Ministry announced on Friday.

Led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the Indian delegation recently concluded a three-day visit to the US, engaging in constructive discussions with American government officials.

The meetings focused on various aspects of the proposed trade pact, with both sides exchanging views on potential frameworks.

Minister Goyal also met with United States Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer and US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor during the visit.

“The delegation had constructive meetings with the U.S. Government on various aspects of the deal. Both sides exchanged views on possible contours of the deal and it was decided to continue the engagements with a view to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement,” government said in a statement, adding that the meetings had a “positive response.”

“The business leaders reposed confidence in the India growth story and expressed their desire to intensify their business activities in India,” it said.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of key developments in India-US diplomatic relations, such as tariff on Indian imports, $100,000 fee on visa petitions and new 100% tariff on on branded and patented drugs.

(With inputs from PTI)