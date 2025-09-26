MiG-21 flies through Indian skies for last time, Rajnath Singh terms it 'national pride'

CHANDIGARH: The legendary Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 fighter jets, the the backbone of the Indian Air Force's combat fleet for more than six decades, streaked through Indian skies for the last time on Friday -- its final adieu threaded through history and many a remembrance.

The sun shone bright, the skies were cloudless and a brilliant blue, providing a picture perfect setting for the elaborate farewell to the Russian origin warhorse that was inducted into the IAF in the 1960s.

Describing the MiG-21 as a mighty machine and a national pride, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there is deep attachment to the aircraft that shaped our confidence.

"MiG-21 is not only an aircraft or machine but also proof of deep India-Russia ties," the minister said.

"The history of military aviation is incredible. The MiG 21 added many proud moments in our military aviation journey," Singh told the gathering.

There has been no fighter jet in the history of global military aviation made in such big numbers, the minister said. More than 11,500 MiG 21 aircraft were made. Of them, 850 fighter jets remained part of the IAF, he added.

"This number is the testimony of this aircraft's popularity, credibility and multi-dimensional capability," Singh said while pointing out that its contribution was not been limited to one incident or a war.

He also recalled its role in the 1971 war with Pakistan, the 1999 Kargil conflict as well as the 2019 Balakot air strikes.