Zubeen Garg’s death: Assam lawyers’ association urged not to represent accused; CID issues notices to witnesses

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Lawyers’ Association on Friday appealed to members of the legal fraternity not to represent individuals accused in the mysterious death of music legend Zubeen Garg.

In a statement, the association said Garg’s untimely demise while swimming in Singapore on September 19 had created an unbearable and unacceptable atmosphere in society.

“The death under mysterious circumstances has given rise to suspicion, mystery and a sense of conspiracy. FIRs have been lodged with the police across various parts of the state. It would be a historic mistake for the legal fraternity to allow their conscience to defend the accused,” the statement said.

A total of 55 FIRs have been registered against the 4th Northeast India Festival organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddharth Sarma, and others. Garg had travelled to Singapore to attend the festival.

On Friday, the Assam Police CID issued notices to individuals who were present or aware of the events leading to Garg’s death, asking them to appear within 10 days.