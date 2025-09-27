Arrest of Sonam Wangchuk under NSA fails to deter Ladakh leaders ahead of crucial talks with the centre

SRINAGAR: Preparatory talks between Ladakh leaders and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials scheduled for September 29 will proceed as planned, despite the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA) and his subsequent transfer to Jodhpur jail. Ladakh UT Congress and former minister Ringzin Jora criticised the government, warning that arresting Wangchuk will not restore peace and harmony in the cold desert region.

Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) leader Sajjad Kargili stated that the preparatory talks involving a delegation from KDA, Leh Apex Body (LAB), and Ladakh MP with MHA officials in New Delhi on September 27 will continue as scheduled.

These preparatory meetings will focus on the prevailing situation in Ladakh and set the agenda for the crucial October 6 talks between Ladakh leaders and the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs in New Delhi.

Originally planned for Saturday, the preparatory talks were postponed following Wangchuk’s arrest on September 26. Police and the MHA have held Wangchuk responsible for the violence in Leh on September 24, during which four people were killed and 80 injured.