Arrest of Sonam Wangchuk under NSA fails to deter Ladakh leaders ahead of crucial talks with the centre

SRINAGAR: Preparatory talks between Ladakh leaders and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials scheduled for September 29 will proceed as planned, despite the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA) and his subsequent transfer to Jodhpur jail. Ladakh UT Congress and former minister Ringzin Jora criticised the government, warning that arresting Wangchuk will not restore peace and harmony in the cold desert region.
Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) leader Sajjad Kargili stated that the preparatory talks involving a delegation from KDA, Leh Apex Body (LAB), and Ladakh MP with MHA officials in New Delhi on September 27 will continue as scheduled.
These preparatory meetings will focus on the prevailing situation in Ladakh and set the agenda for the crucial October 6 talks between Ladakh leaders and the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs in New Delhi.
Originally planned for Saturday, the preparatory talks were postponed following Wangchuk’s arrest on September 26. Police and the MHA have held Wangchuk responsible for the violence in Leh on September 24, during which four people were killed and 80 injured.
Kargili demanded the immediate release of Wangchuk and reaffirmed that the October 6 meeting will press for the grant of the Sixth Schedule status and statehood for Ladakh.
Today, authorities allowed a phased four-hour relaxation of the curfew in Leh, during which residents stepped out to purchase essentials, particularly baby food.
Meanwhile, Ladakh UT Congress chief Ringzin Jora condemned Wangchuk’s arrest, stating, “His only fault was holding the BJP accountable for its election promise to include Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule.”
“He had become the most visible and vocal face of the Ladakh agitation, making him an eyesore for the central government. It is unfortunate that the government resorted to harassment tactics against him and his organisations, and when he did not relent, they arrested him. The government is gravely mistaken if it believes arresting Wangchuk will restore peace and harmony,” Jora added.
He emphasised that no amount of vilification or fabricated charges would convince the people of Ladakh otherwise. “Wangchuk’s contributions, ingenuity, and wisdom have inspired every Ladakhi, young and old alike.”
“As proud Ladakhis and proud Indians, we are ashamed that such a man is arrested under such draconian laws. It is a pity that in a country with such a civilisational and spiritual legacy, democracy has been co-opted by corporate interests, with individuals like Wangchuk sacrificed at their altar,” he concluded.
Separately, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta chaired a high-level security review meeting today to assess the law and order and overall security situation in the Union Territory. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr Pawan Kotwal, Director General of Police Dr S.D. Singh Jamwal, and senior officers from the Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
The LG emphasised the importance of maintaining strict law and order while closely monitoring the security environment. He instructed the administration and security agencies to uphold law and order at all costs while protecting citizens’ rights and welfare.
The Jammu & Kashmir Congress criticised the Centre for pushing Ladakhis to the brink after five years of peaceful satyagraha. The party condemned Wangchuk’s arrest, describing him as a world-renowned environmentalist, and expressed solidarity with their legitimate demands through peaceful and non-violent means.