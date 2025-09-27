Heavy rains batter Marathwada region leaving villages cut off, roads flooded

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: Incessant rains pounded several parts of Marathwada in Maharashtra on Saturday, cutting off villages and inundating low-lying roads and bridges in the traditionally drought-prone region, officials said.

More than 65 mm of rainfall was recorded in several parts of Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Nanded, Parbhani and Hingoli districts in 24 hours ending at 8 am. Gangakhed in Parbhani district received the highest rainfall of 143 mm in a single day, an official said.

According to officials, heavy rains lashed Kalmnuri and Vasmat talukas of Hingoli district, marooning three villages. Chaundhi Bahiroba in Vasmat taluka and the villages of Bibthar and Kondhur Digras in Kalamnuri were cut off due to heavy rainfall, the official said.

Latur Collector Varsha Thakur Ghuge said that overnight downpour inundated low-lying areas, roads and bridges in the district.

"As a precautionary measure, we have shut water-logged bridges and roads. The Manjara River is flowing over its capacity, so there is a possibility that if the rains continue, water may enter some fields located along the riverbank," she told PTI.