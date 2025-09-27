MP minister Vijay Shah defends Kailash Vijayvargiya's controversial remark on Rahul, sister Priyanka Gandhi

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah has now come out in defence of his senior cabinet colleague Kailash Vijayvargiya over the latter’s controversial remark about the leader of the opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi kissing his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in public.

Kunwar Vijay Shah is facing an FIR for his “sister of terrorists” remark on Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

“His (Vijayvargiya) statements are correct, as in the Indian culture, no brother kisses his sister in public. Kissing one’s sister in public is not our culture and not at all in line with our customs and traditions. For those who indulge in such acts, they should do it in their homes and not on the crossroads,” Shah said in Khandwa district on Friday.

Pointing towards fellow MLA Kanchan Tanve during his speech, Shah added, “She is also my real sister, so would I kiss her in public? Indian culture and civilisation do not teach this.”

Opposition, Congress has been staging protests against the former national BJP general secretary’s recent remarks about LoP Rahul Gandhi kissing his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in public.