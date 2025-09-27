NMC rejecting patients’ appeals on medical negligence for five years, Health Ministry to examine now

NEW DELHI: As hundreds of complaints of medical negligence and misconduct against doctors have been rejected by the ethics board of the National Medical Commission (NMC) for the past five years, the Union Health Ministry has now decided to examine the issue, an RTI has revealed.

The ministry will examine the issue in consultation with the NMC, a statutory body that regulates medical education, medical professionals, institutions, and research.

Till June this year, appeals of as many as 162 patients against doctors for medical negligence and misconduct were rejected by the NMC’s Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB), which regulates professional conduct and promotes medical ethics in the country.

The ministry’s decision to consult NMC came after RTI activist Dr KV Babu pointed out that the government was being "misled" by the Commission on the issue.

He flagged the issue after Anupriya Patel, Minister of State in the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, in a parliamentary reply on July 22, stated that no report had been received by the ministry regarding the NMC's lack of transparency and bias in favour of doctors at the expense of patients.