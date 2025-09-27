TTD laddu probe: SC stays Andhra HC order on CBI Director

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order by the Andhra Pradesh High Court that had criticised the CBI Director for allegedly violating apex court directions by appointing an officer outside the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate claims of adulterated ghee used in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s (TTD) laddu prasadam.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai observed that there was no impropriety in the SIT delegating the investigation to another officer, given that the probe was being monitored by the CBI Director.

The High Court had earlier held that the CBI Director acted contrary to Supreme Court directions by allowing J Venkat Rao, not formally part of the SIT, to conduct the investigation. The order was based on a plea by Kuduru Chinnappanna, who alleged coercion and intimidation by Rao to record scripted false statements, which were video recorded.

During Friday’s hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the CBI Director had convened a meeting with the SIT and was overseeing the investigation.

The bench was informed that Rao was functioning merely as a record keeper and not leading the probe.