UP CM warns after Bareilly clashes, says 'no one can hold' system hostage with street protests

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday delivered a sharp rebuke following the clashes between police and locals in Bareilly on Friday, stating that the state government has sent a firm message that disruptions to law and order will not be tolerated.

The comments, made while speaking at a 'Viksit UP' event of a media house, appear to be directed at cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, who had initially called for a protest in support of the "I Love Muhammad" campaign.

"Yesterday, a Maulana forgot who is in power in the state," Adityanath said, without taking any names. "He thought he could halt the system whenever he wanted, but we made it clear that there would be neither a roadblock nor a curfew. However, the lesson we have taught will make future generations think twice before rioting," he .

The chief minister questioned the intent behind the public gathering.

"What kind of way is this to halt the system? This was the trend in UP before 2017, but after 2017, we have not allowed even a curfew. The story of Uttar Pradesh's development begins here."

The chief minister's statement follows a day of tension in Bareilly where police clashed with a large crowd carrying "I Love Muhammad" posters outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers.

The crowd was reportedly angry over the last-minute cancellation of a proposed demonstration by Tauqeer Raza Khan, who claimed authorities denied permission.