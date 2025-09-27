'What kind of patriotism is this?': Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP over Wangchuk's arrest

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena UBT supremo Uddhav Thackeray questioned the patriotism of the BJP over the arrest of Indian patriotic and activist Sonam Wangchuk, while also playing cricket with the 'enemy country', Pakistan in the meanwhile.

Uddhav Thackeray pointed out that Sonam Wangchuk has been doing research for the Indian military's aid, but the BJP-led government still arrested him.

"What kind of patriotism does the BJP have?“ Uddhav Thackeray asked.

"Pakistan sponsored the terrorism and orchestrated the Palgham terrorist attack, but the Indian cricket team was forced to play cricket with Pakistan. This has pulled down the façade of the BJP as a nationalist party and exposed their false patriotism,” he said, urging people not to attend or watch the cricket match between Indian and Pakistan, anymore.

Sonam Wangchuk is arrested in connection with violence in Leh over the demand for statehood.