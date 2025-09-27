'What kind of patriotism is this?': Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP over Wangchuk's arrest

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena UBT supremo Uddhav Thackeray questioned the patriotism of the BJP over the arrest of Indian patriotic and activist Sonam Wangchuk, while also playing cricket with the 'enemy country', Pakistan in the meanwhile.
Uddhav Thackeray pointed out that Sonam Wangchuk has been doing research for the Indian military's aid, but the BJP-led government still arrested him.
"What kind of patriotism does the BJP have?“ Uddhav Thackeray asked.
"Pakistan sponsored the terrorism and orchestrated the Palgham terrorist attack, but the Indian cricket team was forced to play cricket with Pakistan. This has pulled down the façade of the BJP as a nationalist party and exposed their false patriotism,” he said, urging people not to attend or watch the cricket match between Indian and Pakistan, anymore.
Sonam Wangchuk is arrested in connection with violence in Leh over the demand for statehood.
Uddhav Thackeray also remarked that Rs 50,000 crore financial package should be announced from the PM Care fund to the rain-affected farmers in Maharashtra.
“Maharashtra is the biggest contributor to the PM Care fund, hence the fund should be used for the assistance of the distressed farmers whose crops and land were devastated in the heavy rain in the State. The PM Care fund should be used to make farmers' loans free. If the fund is not used in this case, then when should it be used for?” asked the former chief minister of Maharashtra.
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly reacted to Uddhav Thackeray’s jibe, stating that Thackeray should not teach them what to do and what not to do.
“I met several farmers during my rain-affected area visit, and the main demand of the farmers was waiving off the crop loan and extending at least Rs 50,000 per hectare compensations to the devastated farmers in the rain. Farmers have lost crops, livestock, and houses as well. Even the upper layer of the land has washed away, making land infertile for several years, so it is the duty of the government to extend all possible help to our farmers,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.
“Due to Uddhav Thackeray’s wrong decision, the state government is not able to use the Rs 600 crore that was collected during the pandemic for the CM relief fund,” Fadnavis also remarked.