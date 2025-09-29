Punjab Assembly passes resolution against Centre's 'lack of response' on financial package for flood relief

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Assembly today unanimously passed a resolution seeking a comprehensive special package of Rs 20,000 crore from the Union government for compensation to farmers, rebuilding infrastructure, and restoring livelihoods in flood-affected areas.

The assembly also condemned the 'lack of response and the failure' of the BJP-led union government to sanction a special financial package for the flood-hit Punjab.

The resolution also condemned the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for not responding to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s repeated request for a meeting, thereby 'insulting' the people of the state, and preventing the state from making a proper and comprehensive representation of the full scale of the disaster.

Additionally, it demanded the immediate transfer of Rs 1,600 crore relief announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Punjab.

The resolution, which was moved on Friday, was passed after the completion of the discussion on the rehabilitation of the state.

The two BJP MLAs were not present in the House when the resolution was passed. As per the resolution, Punjab has been ravaged by catastrophic floods, widely regarded as the worst and most destructive deluge since the 1988 floods, which historically impacted more than 34 lakh people.

The current disaster has surpassed previous major floods in independent India, such as those in 1955 and 1978, in terms of sheer scale and devastation, causing loss to more than 20 lakh people in many ways, destroying crops on nearly five lakh acres, numerous losses to livestock, and irreparable damage to both private and public infrastructure, read the resolution.