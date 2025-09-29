‘Why can’t Centre accept Maoists’ ceasefire offer?’ asks CPI’s D Raja

NEW DELHI: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah ruled out ceasefire with Maoists, CPI general secretary D Raja on Monday questioned the decision, pointing to the Naxals' offer of holding a dialogue with the government.

"Maoists want dialogue with the government. They have proposed a ceasefire... Why the Indian government cannot accept?" Raja said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday rejected the ceasefire offer given by Maoists, saying if the extremists want to surrender and lay down arms, they are most welcome to do so, and that security forces would not fire a single bullet at them.

Security forces have intensified operations along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, eliminating several top Naxals as part of Operation Kagar (also called Operation Black Forest).