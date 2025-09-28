'Lay down arms, not a single bullet will be fired': Amit Shah rejects ceasefire offer from Naxals

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday rejected the ceasefire offer made by Maoists, reiterating the government’s commitment to eliminate violent Naxalites by the end of March next year.

He said extremists are welcome to surrender and assured that security forces would not fire a single bullet at those who lay down arms.

“Recently, to spread confusion, a letter was written stating that what has happened so far has been a mistake, that a ceasefire should be declared, and that we (Naxals) want to surrender. I want to say there will be no ceasefire. If you want to surrender, there is no need for a ceasefire. Lay down your arms, not a single bullet will be fired,” Shah said, addressing the valedictory session of a seminar on ‘Naxal Mukt Bharat’.

The Home minister added that a red carpet welcome and “lucrative” rehabilitation policy awaits those who wish to surrender.

Meanwhile, Shah criticised Left parties for extending ideological support to Left Wing Extremism (LWE), dismissing claims that Maoist violence was due to lack of development. “It was due to the red terror that development could not reach many parts of the country for several decades,” he said.