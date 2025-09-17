Maoists announces temporary suspension of armed struggle, ask govt to declare 'ceasefire'

RAIPUR: The outlawed CPI (Maoist), in a purported statement, has announced a temporary suspension of its armed struggle to facilitate peace talks, but has asked the government to declare a one-month 'ceasefire' and halt security operations to initiate the process.

Reacting to the development, the Chhattisgarh government said it was verifying the authenticity of the statement, which surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

In the purported statement issued by Maoists, the rebels have appealed to the government to share their decision on the issue via the Internet and government news media, including radio.

The two-page statement, dated August 15, was issued in the name of Abhay, a spokesperson of the central committee of Maoists, and came nearly four months after the killing of Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who holds the home portfolio, told reporters on Tuesday that the authenticity of the statement was being verified and the best way for Maoists is to surrender and avail rehabilitation benefits.

The term 'ceasefire' is highly objectionable as there is no war-like situation that requires one. In a democracy, talks cannot be conditional, yet once again, they have set preconditions. However, after verifying the statement, discussions will be held within the government, he said.