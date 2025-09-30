Bihar unrest over Prophet posters

PATNA: Tension increased in a village in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Monday after residents noticed controversial posters pasted on at least 20-30 houses. The incident came to light when residents of Jadhua village, near Hajipur, in Vaishali district reported finding the posters with the phrase ‘I Love Mohammad’. They also observed a youth behaving suspiciously in the area.

The youth was detained for questioning. Because he refused to explain his reasons for putting up the posters, a mob beat him severely before the police arrived. Officers rescued him and took him to the hospital. The police have identified the youth as Juber Ansari, who runs an auto-rickshaw.

Locals told the police that he returned to his village from another state a few years ago.

Police removed the posters from the houses and kept some as evidence. Suresh Singh, a resident of Jadhua village, shared, “A group of 10 youths pasted the poster on the wall of my building. When I questioned, they threatened me.”